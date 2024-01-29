GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Okudzeto Ablakwa claims Ghana budgeted $8.5m for tournament

Published on: 29 January 2024
Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has revealed that the budget for the Black Stars' participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire was $8.5 million.

According to Ablakwa, the Sports Ministry requested partial payment of the total amount in a letter dated January 2nd, 2024, signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Williams Katey, on behalf of the Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif.

Ablakwa shared a document he claims to have intercepted.

 

The Black Stars failed to impress in the tournament, finishing third in Group B with only two points. They recorded two draws against Egypt and Mozambique, after losing their opening match against Cape Verde. Following their elimination, the technical team led by Chris Hughton has been dissolved with a search for a new coach underway.

The revelation of the budget has raised questions about the team's preparations and spending priorities, given their disappointing performance in the tournament.

