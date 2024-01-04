AFCON 2023: Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori joins Black Stars camp

South Africa-based goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has finally arrived in camp as the Black Stars intensify their preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Orlando Pirates shot-stopper trained with the team on Wednesday as coach Chris Hughton got all three goalkeepers invited available.

Ofori, Jojo Wollacot and Lawrence Ati Zigi were sent through rigorous drills by goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingson.

Joining Ofori on Wednesday was Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, who also arrived in Kumasi on the same day following his trip from England.

Only Mohammed Kudus is yet to join the team as the Black Stars camp in Kumasi before their trip to Abidjan.

The four-time African champions will host Namibia in a friendly in Kumasi on January 8 before departing to Ivory Coast two days later.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars open their campaign against Cape Verde on January 14.