AFCON 2023: Our ball retention wasn't good enough vs. Namibia - Ghana coach Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton, remains optimistic about his team's performance despite their failure to secure a victory against Namibia in the pre-2023 Africa Cup of Nations friendly on Monday.

The Black Stars' inability to clinch a win left fans disappointed and raised concerns about the team's overall performance. However, Hughton provided a different perspective on the match, emphasizing the positive aspects.

In a post-match assessment, Hughton characterised the encounter as a "game of two halves," pointing out that the team faced a Namibian side with more energy and a direct playing style in the first half, utilizing a 4-4-2 formation. He acknowledged the challenges the team experienced with ball retention in the initial period, making it difficult for them.

"It was certainly a game of two halves. I think what was evident was that we were up against a team that had more energy, very direct in the way that they play 4-4-2," Hughton remarked. He continued, "Our ball retention wasn't good enough which made it difficult for us."

Despite the hurdles faced in the first half, Hughton expressed satisfaction with the team's improved performance in the second half. He highlighted the Black Stars' ability to find the right spaces and capitalize on them, creating opportunities to score goals.

"Second half, of course, better, and the game opens up, and I think we were able to capitalize on the spaces, and then it becomes the job to score goals," Hughton explained, accentuating the positive aspects of the team's play.

Amidst criticisms from disappointed fans, the former Premier League manager drew positives from the game and is now focusing on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Black Stars will kick off their campaign on Sunday, January 14, against Cape Verde, and Hughton is eager to build on the lessons learned from the friendly against Namibia to enhance the team's performance in the tournament.