AFCON 2023: 'Our first ambition is to go past the first round' - Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has outlined the team's primary ambition â€“ to progress beyond the first round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars, drawn into Group B alongside record champions Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, are determined to move past the disappointment of their early exit in the previous edition.

Reflecting on Ghana's premature elimination from the 2021 AFCON after a surprising loss to Comoros, Hughton expressed awareness of the fans' disappointment but emphasised the team's forward-looking approach.

"I am aware of the disappointment of the last Cup of Nations tournament for Ghana, who were eliminated after the first round following a shock loss to the Comoros," he told AFP.

"However, we are looking forward, not back, and our first ambition in the Ivory Coast is to get past the first round," the 64-year-old coach added.

The Black Stars' journey in Group B will commence with a match against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024. Subsequently, they will face Egypt at the same venue four days later and Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

To gauge their readiness for the continental tournament and end the country's 42-year AFCON trophy drought, Ghana will engage in a friendly match against Namibia at the Baba Yara Stadium tonight, with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.