AFCON 2023: President Akufo-Addo calls for resolute effort to end Ghana's trophy drought

President Akufo-Addo has charged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure the Black Stars bring an end to Ghana's 41-year Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy drought.

With Ghana set to participate in the 34th edition of the tournament in Ivory Coast next year, the president emphasised the importance of improving upon the team's performance, especially after their early exit in the last tournament in Cameroon.

The statement was made at the Jubilee House in a meeting between the GFA and the president as the Black Stars prepare to rub shoulders with African giants in the competition.

"It's been forty-one years since Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations. If my memory serves me right, we have played in a couple of finals in recent times and lost on penalties in 2015.

"Expectations are very high, so let's do our best to make this tournament a success," he added.

Ghana, placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, face a challenging path in their quest for AFCON glory.

The Black Stars' campaign begins with a match against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, followed by clashes with Egypt and Mozambique at the same venue and the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, respectively.

The competition is scheduled to kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024.