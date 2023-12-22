AFCON 2023: President Akufo-Addo urges Ghana FA to make tournament a success

President Nana Akufo-Addo has implored the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to do everything in its power to ensure that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is a successful event for the Black Stars.

During a meeting with the Executive Council of the GFA on Wednesday, the President highlighted the passion that Ghanaians have for football and the importance of giving the team the best possible preparation ahead of the tournament.

The President noted that it has been 42 years since Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations, and expressed his desire to see the team break this drought.

"Ghanaians are obsessed with football, and you have the mandate of ensuring that our game is on the right path. We have the Africa Cup of Nations in a few days, and it is our responsibility to give the technical team and the playing body the needed support to succeed in neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire," he said.

"It’s been forty-one years since Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations. If my memory serves me right, we have played in a couple of finals in recent times and lost on penalties in 2015. Expectations are very high, so let’s do our best to make this tournament a success."

Ghana are set to begin their group stage campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, before facing record champions Egypt in their second group match four days later. They will wrap up their group stage fixtures against Mozambique on January 22.

The President's call for success comes as the Black Stars prepare to face off against some of the toughest teams in the continent.

With the support of the GFA and the entire nation behind them, the team will be looking to make a strong impression and bring home the coveted trophy for the first time since 1982.