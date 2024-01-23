AFCON 2023: Pressure mounts on Ghana coach Chris Hughton to resign

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, is facing intense scrutiny following the national team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

After a poor start to the tournament, which saw the Black Stars lose their opening game 2-1 against Cape Verde and draw with Egypt, they were left needing a victory against Mozambique to keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

However, despite taking a two-goal lead, they surrendered their advantage in the final six minutes, drawing the match 2-2 and leaving their chances of progressing to the next stage in jeopardy.

In the aftermath of the disappointing result, Hughton faced criticism from fans and pundits alike, with many calling for his resignation. In his post-match press conference, he acknowledged that the team's performance had fallen short of expectations, but stopped short of offering his resignation.

This decision has only fueled further backlash, with many arguing that his tactics, player selection, and game management were flawed throughout the tournament.

As a former Premier League manager, Hughton was brought in with high expectations, but his tenure with the Black Stars has been nothing short of disastrous. With the team on the brink of elimination, the pressure is mounting for him to step aside and allow someone else to take the reins.

Whether or not he will choose to do so remains to be seen, but one thing is certain - the future of Ghanaian football hangs in the balance.