AFCON 2023 prize money: Ivory Coast take home $7 million

Ivory Coast secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, earning themselves a prize money of $7 million.

The Elephants, who have now won the tournament three times, came from behind to win the competition, with goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller securing the victory after William Troost-Ekong had put Nigeria ahead in the first half.

The victory marked a historic moment for Ivory Coast, as they claimed the AFCON trophy for the first time in their history, along with the revised prize money, which was increased by 40% by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) before the start of the tournament.

Nigeria, who finished runners-up, took home a silver medal and a prize money of $4 million.

South Africa and DR Congo, who finished third and fourth respectively, received $2.5 million each, while the teams that exited in the quarterfinals earned $1.3 million.