AFCON 2023: Prosper Harrison Addo optimistic about Black Stars success due to favourable weather conditions

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo is confident that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will provide Ghana with a realistic chance of reclaiming the coveted trophy, citing similar weather conditions between Ghana and tournament hosts, Ivory Coast.

The neighbouring countries share a border on Ghana's western side.

Despite not yet securing qualification for the tournament following a goalless draw with Madagascar, Addo expressed his belief that the Black Stars have the potential to emerge victorious in next year's competition.

Addo highlighted the advantageous weather conditions in Ivory Coast, stating, "The weather and everything [in Ivory Coast] suits us, so we're hoping to qualify and go and win the cup," in an interview with Asempa FM.

Ghana's last appearance in the AFCON final was in 2015, where they suffered a defeat to Ivory Coast on penalties. With the final round of qualifiers approaching in September, a draw or victory against the Central African Republic would secure Ghana's place in the AFCON finals.

The optimism displayed by the Addo reflects their confidence in the national team's abilities and the desire to bring the AFCON trophy back to Ghana after over four decades.

The four-time African champions last won the trophy in 1982, and have since lost three finals.