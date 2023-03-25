GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Abdul Samed Salis reacts after Ghana's victory over Angola

Published on: 25 March 2023
Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has shared his excitement after playing for the first time in the country for the Black Stars. 

The RC Lens star was a second-half substitute as the four-time African champions laboured to a 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras.

Salis' introduction added some spark to the Black Stars as the team earned a vital win in Kumasi.

He wrote on Twitter: "First home game. First win."

Antoine Semenyo, who also came on in the second-half, was the hero of the match after scoring late in extra time.

Salis and his teammates are expected to leave Ghana on Sunday for the second-leg in Luanda on Monday.

The Black Stars will secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Angola in Luanda.

Ghana sit top of Group E with seven points after three games, three points clear off second-place Angola while Central African Republic sit third with four points.

