AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Abdul Samed Salis reacts after Ghana's victory over Angola

Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has shared his excitement after playing for the first time in the country for the Black Stars.

The RC Lens star was a second-half substitute as the four-time African champions laboured to a 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras.

Salis' introduction added some spark to the Black Stars as the team earned a vital win in Kumasi.

He wrote on Twitter: "First home game. First win."

Antoine Semenyo, who also came on in the second-half, was the hero of the match after scoring late in extra time.

Salis and his teammates are expected to leave Ghana on Sunday for the second-leg in Luanda on Monday.

The Black Stars will secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Angola in Luanda.

Ghana sit top of Group E with seven points after three games, three points clear off second-place Angola while Central African Republic sit third with four points.