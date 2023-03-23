AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Alexander Djiku suffers injury in Ghana win over Angola

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku sustained an ankle injury during Ghana's 1-0 victory over Angola in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the 87th minute of the match, Djiku fell to the ground, prompting medical attention. Despite receiving treatment on the pitch, Djiku signalled to be substituted, and Joseph Aidoo of Celta Vigo took his place.

Djiku struggled to walk off the field, indicating that the injury could be severe enough to keep him out of the second leg against Angola on Monday in Luanda.

Despite Djiku's injury, Ghana emerged victorious in the match, securing a late goal from Antoine Semenyo within the penalty box.

Ghana are now three points clear at the top of the qualification group and only needs a win to secure a spot in next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.