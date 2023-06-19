AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Alhaji Grusah voices disappointment over Ghana's draw against Madagascar

Black Stars management committee member Alhaji Grusah has expressed his disappointment following the Black Stars' goalless draw against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Grusah described the result as unfortunate and suggested that coach Chris Hughton may have underestimated their opponents.

Speaking after the match, Grusah shared his thoughts on the game and acknowledged the possibility that Hughton may have underrated the Madagascar team. "It's unfortunate we couldn't win against Madagascar. Maybe the coach underrated them, but that is football, and every result is possible," Grusah said on Akoma FM.

Black Stars were aiming for a victory in Antananarivo to secure their qualification for the AFCON, which will be hosted by neighbouring country Ivory Coast.

However, their uninspiring performance led to a disappointing draw, leaving the group wide open and requiring Ghana to win their final game to secure qualification.

Grusah also addressed the criticism surrounding Hughton's performance as head coach. He defended Hughton's record, pointing out that Ghana has won one match and drawn two under his leadership. Grusah emphasized that such a record should be considered when assessing the coach's performance.

Despite the setback, Ghana remain at the top of Group E with 9 points from five games. They will now have to wait until their final game against the Central African Republic in September, which will be played in Kumasi, to seal their qualification for the AFCON.