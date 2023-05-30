AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Alidu Seidu and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt make Black Stars return ahead of Madagascar clash

Defender Alidu Seidu and forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt are making a return to the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Seidu, who was part of the team at the World Cup in Qatar, missed the games against Angola due to injury.

Meanwhile, Holstein Kiel forward Okyere-Wriedt has been named as replacement for injured Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey also missed the squad due to injuries while Kamal Sowah was not invited.

Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams and Thomas Partey have all been named in the squad as Ghana eye a return to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars need a point in Antananarivo to secure qualification to the continental championship.

Madagascar will host Ghana on June 18 in the penultimate game of the qualifiers.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Joseph Painstil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), KamalDeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)

Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel).