AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Andre Ayew among early arrivals as Black Stars begin preparations for Angola games

Ghana have received an early boost ahead of their upcoming African Cup of Nations double-header against Angola, with eight out of the 25 invited players arriving early at the team camp in Accra.

Led by captain Andre Ayew, the players, including Jojo Wollacott, Joseph Paintsil, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo and Ransford Yeboah, trained under the watchful eyes of coach Chris Hughton at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening.

Ayew, who was the first to report to camp, had to leave England after making his first full debut for Nottingham Forest in their recent defeat against Newcastle United. The other players followed suit, with the group expected to have a full house training session on Tuesday evening.

Black Stars will then travel to Kumasi, where the first leg encounter against Palancas Negras will take place. With the early arrival of these players, coach Hughton will have more time to fine-tune his tactics and strategies before the crucial matches.

Ghana currently sit top of the qualifying group with four points after two games, the same as Angola. This means a win in both matches is needed to secure their place in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.