AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Andre Ayew displays maturity and leadership despite being benched against Angola

Ghana captain Andre Ayew showed maturity and composure despite being left on the bench for Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Angola.

The surprise decision by coach Chris Hughton to omit Ayew from the starting line-up raised eyebrows among many Ghanaians.

Despite being left on the bench for the entire game, Ayew remained a vocal and supportive presence on the sidelines, cheering on his teammates as they fought for victory.

Black Stars struggled to find their rhythm during the match, but a scrappy late goal from Antoine Semenyo sealed a much-needed win.

Andre Ayew just joined his teammates for the warm-up and the Baba Yara gave him a raucous applause

As the team captain, Ayew is known for his passionate commitment to playing for his country and is the player with the most appearances for the national team. Although being left out of the starting line-up may have been a tough blow for him, he showed no signs of disrespect or discontent. Instead, he demonstrated great leadership qualities by putting the team and his teammates first, as well as respecting the coach's decision.

After the match, Ayew sprinted to congratulate Semenyo, showcasing his sportsmanship and team spirit. With a crucial game against Angola in Luanda on Monday, Ayew will be hoping to return to the starting line-up and help secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana are currently three points clear at the top of the table and will be looking to build on their recent victory to seal their place in the tournament in Ivory Coast.