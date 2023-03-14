AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Angola head coach Pedro Goncalves names final squad for back-to-back Ghana matches

Angola national team head coach Pedro Goncalves has announced a 26-man squad list to face Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications double-header later this month.

The Palancas Negras will first take on the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023, before hosting the reserve fixture four days later.

Angola will play Ghana in the matchday encounter of the qualifiers at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Goncalves handed invitations to five players from Angolan champions Petro Atletico who have been impressive in their CAF Champions League campaign.

Spezia Calcio striker M'Bala Nzola headlines the list of players invited for the two crucial matches against the Black Stars.

Nzola has been in outstanding form in the Italian Serie A this season where he has bagged 12 goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances.

Egyptian Premier League leading top scorer Agostinho Cristovao Mabululu who plays for Ittihad Alexandria has been included in the list to face Ghana.

Ghana leads the Group E standings with the advantage in goal difference as they are levelled on points with Angola. Central African Republic and Madagascar follow in that order.

Below is the full list: