AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Angola take preparations to Algeria ahead of double-header Ghana showdown

Angola national team have taken their preparations to Algeria ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications double-header against Ghana next week.

The Palancas Negras departed Angola for Algeria on Friday where they will fine-tune their preparations before travelling to Ghana for the first game scheduled for Thursday, March 23.

The first encounter of the back-to-back games will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before the reverse game four days later at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

The contingent for Algeria included the head coach Pedro Goncalves, the other technical team members and some players.

Egypt based striker Paciência G Cristovao Mabululu, Manuel Keliano, youngster Manuel Keliano, Manuel Cunha Lulas and goalkeeper Adilson Da Cruz "Neblu" were among the delegation.

The Petro Atletico players who are already in Algeria for the CAF Champions League match against JS Kabylie on Saturday will join the right away after the game.

The remaining foreign-based players will join the team in Algeria before they make the journey to Ghana on Tuesday to face the Black Stars.

Angola are trailing Ghana in the Group E standings on goal difference as they are levelled on points after two rounds of matches.