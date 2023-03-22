AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Angola to train tonight at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Angola will hold their final training before the game against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Palancas Negras will train from 7:00 pm as they prepare for the Black Stars of Ghana in the AFCON qualifier on Thursday.

Angola touched down at the Kumasi airport straight from their Algeria base where they were camping towards the two games.

Pedro Goncalves has the full complement of the players he invited to face the Black Stars after replacing trio Nurio Fortuna, Zito Luvumbo and Nelson Da Luz with Augusto To Carneiro, Loide Augusto and Geraldo Costa Bartolomeu respectively.

Goncalves has admitted the match against Ghana will be a difficult one and thus requires a good game from his team and they are ready for that.

"We know the difficulties we are going to encounter, but we are ready to play a good game in Kumasi," he told reporters.

"It is obvious that Ghana has changed coach but I believe there won't be much change in what from their performance at the World Cup."

The Black Stars host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium this Thursday, March 23 before the second leg Tuesday, March 27, 2023, at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.