AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Antoine Semenyo not concerned about substitute role at Black Stars

Antoine Semenyo has revealed that he is not concerned about starting games for the Black Stars, stating that he is solely focused on being ready to help the team whenever called upon.

Semenyo was instrumental in Ghana's narrow 1-0 victory over Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, scoring a crucial injury-time goal off the bench.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the AFC Bournemouth striker said, "It doesn't really make a difference. I always have to make sure I'm ready. I don't mind coming off the bench because I know I can make an impact. I just want to prepare well and be ready to help the team in the next game."

Semenyo's willingness to put the team's needs above his own has earned him praise from fans and teammates alike.

Ghana's victory over Angola puts them three points clear at the top of the qualification group, with only a win required to secure a spot in next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.

Their next match is against Angola on March 27, in Luanda, and Semenyo's impressive form and selflessness could prove vital in securing another crucial victory.