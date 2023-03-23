AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Antoine Semenyo scores late as Ghana beat Angola in Kumasi

Antoine Semenyo's late strike earned the Black Stars victory against Angola in Kumasi in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The second half substitute profited from poor defending in the final minute to bundled home the winner.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was tested early in the game after struggling to deal with a long range strike from Angolan midfielder Manuel Alfonso.

The game immediately switched with Dennis Odoi bursting on the right, sending in a cross which was beautiful controlled by Mohammed Kudus before firing from inside the box, only to miss by inches wide.

Moments later, Thomas Partey weaved his way through a sea of midfielders before laying it to Inaki Williams, whose effort was blocked.

Alfonso nearly gave the visitors the lead after rising above Odoi to connect from a freekick, but Ati Zigi was at the right place to force a corner kick. Kialonda Gaspar's header from the corner did not trouble the Ghana defence.

Jordan Ayew thought he had won a penalty after he was brought down in the box but the referee waved play on.

Angola seized control of the game in the final ten minutes of the first half and a clumsy tackle by Amartey on Caneiro nearly gifted the Palancas Negras a penalty.

After the break, Kamaldeen Sulemana pulled a great save out of the Angolan goalkeeper Neblu after cutting in with his left before firing with his right.

Ayew then produced a long range shot from outside the box, which was punched away by Neblu.

Chris Hughton made three changes at a spot, bringing on Abdul Samed Salis, Antoine Semenyo and Joseph Paintsil for Edmund Addo, Inaki Williams and Ayew.

Just under a minute, Semenyo nearly broke the deadlock but his strike was blocked by Gasper.

Semenyo came close again with ten minutes remaining after he was sent through by Thomas Partey.

Alexander Djiku was replaced by Joseph Aidoo in the dying minutes after picking a knock.

Late injury time, Kudus won a freekick and took the responsibility before swinging in a beautiful cross, which first fell for Partey, but his strike was parried out before Semenyo smashed home the winner.