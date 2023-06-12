AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Arsenal star Thomas Partey not in Ghana camp as preparations commence

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is yet to join the Black Stars as the team begin preparations ahead of their crucial encounter with Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The former Atletico Madrid man is the only player yet to report to camp as the other 24 players including Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni who was handed a late call up were spotted at the Alisa hotel.

The present players also include Hasim Adams and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer who replaced Alexander Djiku and Inaki Williams from the initial squad.

Partey is however expected to join the team on Tuesday

Following Partey's remarkable season with Arsenal, he is expected to bring more experience to Chris Hughton's team who are aiming to beat Madagascar to secure a place in the next AFCON.

The team will commence training later on Monday last the Accra Sports stadium which would continue until Thursday before departing Ghana to Antananarivo on Friday.

Ahead of the game which comes off on Sunday, June 18 at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium Ghana already have eight points in Group E and are just a win away from sealing their qualification.