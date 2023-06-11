AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni earns Black Stars call-up for Madagascar clash

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has included Bechem United striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni in Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

Konkoni who scored 15 goals in 25 games in the just ended betPawa premier league for The Hunters becomes the first local player to earn a call-up to the men's senior national team since Chris Hughton took over as head coach.

The 23 year old will join 24 other players as the Black Stars kick off their training camp in Accra on Monday, June 12 to prepare for this crucial game. They will have ample time to refine their tactics and strategies before travelling to Antananarivo, where the qualifier is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 18, 2023.

A positive result against Madagascar is imperative for Ghana, as they require at least a draw or a victory to secure qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

The team will be focused on achieving their goal and advancing to the prestigious continental tournament.