AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Ghana after holding Angola in Luanda to maintain lead in Group E

Black Stars have arrived in Ghana safely following their stalemate against Angola in Luanda on Monday evening in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications encounter.

Chris Hughton's team came from behind to earn a vital 1-1 draw at the Estadio 11 de Novembro to consolidate their lead in Group E of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars claimed a scrappy 1-0 victory in the reverse game last Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after striker Antoine Semenyo scored deep in the additional minutes.

Lucas João scored from the spot to give the Palancas Negras the lead six minutes after break, but substitute Osman Bukari cancelled the advantage in the 72nd minute after connecting a pass Joseph Paintsil to score the equalising goal.

However, the team arrived in Ghana in the early hours on Tuesday.

The players will depart to their various clubs subsequently to continue with the remainder of the 2022-23 football season.

Ghana remains at the top of the group with eight points, followed by the Central African Republic, who moved to the second position after back-to-back wins over Madagascar.

Angola dropped to the 3rd place with five points, while Madagascar are out of the race for qualification after picking only a point from four matches.

The Black Stars will take on Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the final round of qualifiers in June and September, respectively.