AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars captain Andre Ayew ruled out of Angola clash in Luanda

Published on: 25 March 2023
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew will miss Ghana's trip to Luanda for the second-leg of the AFCON 2023 qualifier against Angola due to injury. 

The Nottingham Forest forward missed the first-leg in Kumasi due to a knock and has since not recovered, ruling him out of the game on Monday.

Ayew has been left out of the squad by coach Chris Hughton as he leaves for England to continue treatment.

According to the Ghana Football Association, Ayew sustained a knee injury on Thursday after slipping on his way to the dressing room.

The Black Stars will also miss defender Dennis Odoi, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu due to injury.

The four-time African champions need a win or at least a draw to secure qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana defeated Angola in the first-leg in Kumasi, courtesy a last minute goal from AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo.

