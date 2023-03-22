AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton aims for victory in debut match against Angola

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has emphasised his intention to secure a win in his debut match against Angola.

The coach made the statement during a press conference ahead of the upcoming match scheduled for Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Hughton expressed his personal desire to guide Ghana to victory over the opponent, stating that it would be a "wonderful thing" for him.

“For me personally it will be a wonderful thing and of course hugely important to get the win but more importantly for the team. To win this game at home is hugely important,” he said.

The match against Angola is a must-win for both teams as they are currently tied on four points in the qualifiers. Hughton, a former Premier League coach, was appointed as Ghana's head coach last month, signing a 21-month contract.

The upcoming game will be his first on the sidelines as the Black Stars coach. The two teams will face each other again in Luanda on March 27, 2023, and a victory for either side in both matches would significantly improve their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.