AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton stresses importance of winning first match

Published on: 23 March 2023
New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has emphasised the crucial nature of his team getting a winning start in his new role.

The Irish-Ghanaian tactician was appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in February and is taking charge of his first match today against Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In a pre-match press conference, Coach Chris Hughton highlighted the significance of winning his first match. He stated, "For me personally, it will be a wonderful thing and, of course, hugely important to get the win, but more importantly for the team. To win this game at home is hugely important."

The game between Ghana and Angola is scheduled to kick off at 16:00gmt at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium later this evening.

The Black Stars will be looking to secure a victory under their new coach and edge closer to securing qualification to next year’s tournament in Ivory Coast.

