Published on: 21 March 2023
AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Black Stars expect full house today before Kumasi trip

Ghana are gearing up for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola with a full house expected in Tuesday's training session.

The team started training on Monday in Accra with eight players, including their skipper Andre Ayew and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams.

Williams, who is relishing the opportunity to play his first match in Ghana, is excited to join the team for the qualifier.

Head coach Chris Hughton has invited 25 players to join the training camp, and he expects to have all of them available before the team travels to Kumasi for their match against Angola.

The Black Stars have been preparing vigorously for the match, and Hughton is confident in his team's ability to secure a victory.

The match against Angola will be the first of two meetings between the two teams in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. They will travel to Luanda for the second leg scheduled for March 27.

