AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars extend unbeaten run in Kumasi 

The Black Stars of Ghana extended their unbeaten run at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi following their 1-0 win against the Black Antelopes of Angola.

Ghana is yet to lose a game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium since they lost by a lone goal to South Africa 23 years ago in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted with Nigeria in the year 2000.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo scored late in the game to see Ghana open a three point lead on top of Group E in the qualifiers.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium was filled to the raptors as the fans throng to the stadium in their numbers to support the team.

Kumasi has been receptive and being a good omen for the Black Stars over the years. It is regarded as the home of Ghanaa football.

A year ago Ghana moved it home game from Cape Coast to Kumasi for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against a star-studded Nigerian side which they were able to prevail in both legs.

The first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before a 1-1 draw in Abuja secured qualification.

Ghana’s biggest record in Kumasi was against Egypt in the 2014 FIFA World Cup play-off which ended 6-1.

The Black Stars have adopted Kumasi and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for all their important and crucial games which they have prevailed and yet to be defeated.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been approved by CAF and will host Ghana's remaining games in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana will travel to Launda for the reverse fixture on Monday March 27, 2023.