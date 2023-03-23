AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars forward Inaki Williams disappoints in home debut but Ghana win

Inaki Williams' much-anticipated home debut for the Black Stars ended in disappointment as he struggled to impress, but Ghana snatched a late winner against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

The Spanish-born forward, who switched allegiance to Ghana last year, had urged fans to turn up in numbers for the match, but he was unable to make an impact at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite showing flashes of his undoubted talent, Williams failed to find the back of the net, much to the disappointment of the home supporters.

The 28-year-old looked frustrated when he was substituted in the second half, with Antoine Semenyo coming on to replace him. The Bournemouth turned out to be the hero for the Black Stars scoring with literally the last kick of the game to snatch three points for the four-time African champions.

Williams will be hoping to make amends in the Black Stars' next match, which is against Angola in Luanda.

The win sees Ghana remain top of the qualifying group and will secure their place in Ivory Coast next year with victory on Monday.