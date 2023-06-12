AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars open camp for crucial clash against Madagascar

Black Stars will on Monday afternoon commence their training for the upcoming matchday five game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The match, set to take place in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, holds great importance as Ghana aim to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament hosted by Ivory Coast next year.

Under the guidance of coach Chris Hughton, the Black Stars will be based and train in Accra before departing for Madagascar on Friday, June 16.

However, the squad has experienced some changes due to injuries. Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has withdrawn from the squad, while SV Hamburg attacker Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has been called up as his replacement. Additionally, FC Basel defender Kasim Nuhu has been invited to replace the injured Alexander Djiku.

In a late call-up, Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni was also included in the squad for the crucial qualifier. With Ghana currently sitting at the top of Group E with 8 points after four games, a draw in this match will secure their place in the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Black Stars, aiming to end the country's 41-year trophy drought, will be eager to continue their impressive performance in the qualifiers and build momentum towards the competition.