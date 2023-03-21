AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars open training in Accra ahead of Angola clash

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training in Accra ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Thursday.

Seventeen players reported on Monday with the rest expected to join the team today before leaving for Kumasi for the match at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

New coach Chris Hughton took the players through intensive drills as they maintain their sharpness after a busy weekend with their clubs.

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Majeed Ashimeru and Edmund Addo were the players that reported on Monday.

The Black Stars will be hoping to secure maximum points against the Palancas Negras and seal an early qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.