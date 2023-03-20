AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars players to arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday

Black Stars players will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday for the must-win game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday.

All 25 players invited are in great condition and ready to help the team secure victory in their quest for a ninth straight AFCON appearance in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars players have begun to arrive, and a packed house is expected on Monday evening. The team will immediately depart for Kumasi, where the big game will take place.

Ghana lead the qualifying group after a draw and a win in their first two games, but Angola is close behind, and two wins will give the Black Stars a solid chance to qualify.

The match is the first for new Ghana coach Chris Hughton, who is looking to earn the fans' trust.

Hughton will train the team for the first time on Tuesday in Kumasi. They will have another training session on Wednesday before facing Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Black Stars are unbeaten in Kumasi for the past two decades and are heavy favourites to defeat Angola before travelling to Luanda for the second match.