AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars ready to give their all against Madagascar – Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil has expressed the team's readiness to give their all for Ghanaians in their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

The match, which is set to take place on June 18 at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar, is a crucial fixture for Chris Hughton's charges in their bid to secure qualification for next year's AFCON.

Currently, leading Group E with 8 points from two wins and two draws in their four group games, Hughton's side understands the importance of securing a positive result.

During a press conference held after their second training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, the Genk forward highlighted the team's mental preparedness and their ability to put aside any distractions from their club commitments.

He stated, "With their mentality, they are really ready for it and we always talk about it, their full focus is on the game. The past is the past and they are always focused on the game. I think they are really ready to give their all for the fans and for Ghanaians."

The Black Stars players have shown great determination and unity, with their sights firmly set on victory.