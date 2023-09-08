AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars should be fulfilled with group win, says Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton expressed his pride and satisfaction after Ghana secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as group winners.

The coach emphasised that the team's achievement of topping their qualifying group is something to be proud of, considering the increasing level of football in Africa.

Ghana's qualification was confirmed after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Finishing the qualifiers unbeaten with 12 points, Ghana clinched the top spot in Group E. Hughton believes that this accomplishment is noteworthy, especially as he has been working on introducing ten new players to the squad, indicating a phase of squad development.

Hughton stated, "First and foremost, my experiences so far is that the level of African football has increased, and if I am not mistaken, we actually finished top of our group. I think that is something to be proud of. It is always about development when you look at the squad; even when I came in, ten new players have been introduced to the squad."

Black Stars will aim to make their mark in the competition and pursue their dream of lifting the trophy they last won in 1982.