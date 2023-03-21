AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars to arrive in Kumasi today for Angola match

The Black Stars will arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications matchday three fixture against Angola.

The entire delegation of the Ghana national team is expected to land at the Kumasi airport on Tuesday afternoon from Accra where they commenced preparations for the match.

The Black Stars had their very first training session under head coach Chris Hughton at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday with nine players who at the time were present.

The team will train for the first time at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday evening and also train again on Wednesday before the match.

Ghana is taking on the Palancas Negras in the first of a doubleheader at the same venue on Thursday, March 23, 2023, before the reverse fixture in four days in Angola.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands all the invited players for the back-to-back games have arrived in the country except for Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey who has been ruled out with an injury.

Germany-born Kingsley Schindler who plays for FC Cologne in the Bundesliga has been called up for the first time as a replacement for Lamptey.

The Kumasi fans will see Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer train with the national team for the first time.