AFCON 2023 Qualifiers:  Black Stars to hold first training in Kumasi on Tuesday

The Black Stars will hold their first training session supervised by new coach Chris Hughton on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Chris Hughton announced a 25-man squad for the doubleheader against Angola a week ago and captain of the side Andre Ayew was the first player to arrive in the country.

The Black Stars technical team is expecting a full house by close of Monday as the team continues with preparations.

Ghana will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023 for the reverse fixture.

Ghana are joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)