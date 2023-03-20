AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars to hold first training in Kumasi on Tuesday

Black Stars will begin training on Tuesday in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Angola.

The four-time African champions face Palancas Negras on Thursday in a match many expect to be difficult as both sides seek to maintain their unbeaten start to the qualifiers.

The match is the first for new Ghana coach Chris Hughton, who is looking to earn the fans' trust.

Hughton will train the team for the first time on Tuesday in Kumasi. They will have another training session on Wednesday before facing Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars are unbeaten in Kumasi for the past two decades and are heavy favourites to defeat Angola before travelling to Luanda for the second match.

The Black Stars players have begun to arrive, and a packed house is expected on Monday evening. The team will immediately depart for Kumasi, where the big game will take place.

Ghana leads the qualifying group after a draw and a win in their first two games, but Angola is close behind, and two wins will give the Black Stars a solid chance to qualify.