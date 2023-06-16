AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars to leave for Antananarivo today

The Black Stars will leave Accra for Antananarivo on Friday for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday.

The team led by Chris Hughton completed preparations in Accra on Thursday evening and will be expected to hold one more training session in Madagascar.

The four-time African champions need at least a draw or a win to book their ticket to the next Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, having won two and drawn the other two matches in the qualifiers.

Hughton has his entire squad with the exception of Gideon Mensah, who failed a late fitness test.

The Black Stars are top of Group E with 8 points after four games.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, June 18, 2023.