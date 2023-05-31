AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars to open camp in Accra on June 12

The Black Stars will begin preparations for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on June 12 in Accra.

Coach Chris Hughton invited 24 players for the penultimate round of games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will train from June 12 to 16th in Accra before leaving for Antananarivo on June 16 for the game in Madagascar.

The Black Stars go into the game sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with 8 points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches.

The match will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 17H00.