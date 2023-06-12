AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars to start training on Monday ahead of Madagascar clash

The Black Stars will open camp on Monday, June 12, 2023 ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Coach Chris Hughton will hold the first training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday after as the team prepares for the trip to Antananarivo.

All Twenty-five invited players are currently in camp at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotels in Accra.

Kassim Adams and Hafiz Konkoni, who were both given a late call up have reported in camp ahead of Sunday's game.

The Black Stars need at least a point to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Ghana will take on Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18,2023.