AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars wrap up preparations for Angola clash with impressive turnout at final training

Black Stars wrapped up their preparations for their must-win Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Wednesday evening, with an impressive turnout from fans at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The team's last training session before the game saw an enthusiastic display from Chris Hughton's men, who are eager to secure a victory and remain unbeaten in the qualifiers.

The players were thrilled with the numbers in attendance and appreciated the support of their fans.

The Baba Yara Stadium was the venue for the training session and the players were thrilled with the support they received from the fans.

The same stadium will host the encounter on Thursday, and the Black Stars are hoping for a victory that will keep them unbeaten in the qualifiers and move them closer to securing qualification for the tournament.

The match on Thursday promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams fighting hard for a win that would significantly improve their chances of qualifying for the Ivory Coast.

The two sides will meet again on March 27 in Luanda, and a win for either team in both matches would be a massive boost to their qualification hopes.