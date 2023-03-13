AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Brighton's Tariq Lamptey to play in front of Kumasi fans for first time

Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey is set to have his first taste of playing before the passionate Kumasi fans as a member of the Ghanaian national team.

He has been named in the squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Although Lamptey has been with the Black Stars for less than a year, he has already made his official debut for the team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, he is yet to play on home soil, and the chance to do so in front of the Ghanaian fans is an opportunity he is relishing.

The game against Angola, which is scheduled for March 23, will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Lamptey, who is fully fit, is expected to start the match, and the return fixture will be played in Luanda on March 24.

The Black Stars need to win both games to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.