AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Charles Taylor alleges Andre Ayew's absence from Angola clash not due to injury

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor has made allegations that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was not absent due to injury during the team's recent trip to Angola for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Despite being present on the bench during Ghana's 1-0 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium last Thursday, the Nottingham Forest attacker was ruled out of the rematch against Angola due to injury, as confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.

However, Taylor believes that the statement provided by the association is suspicious because it is unusual for a player who has not played to be ruled out completely due to injury.

Taylor suspects that Ayew's absence was a ploy by the FA to mask the player's disappointment over not being selected to play in Kumasi.

"It was okay to exclude the injured players who left the team, but not entirely great because we know what they can do for the team," Taylor told Angel TV.

"But I'm struggling to believe the excuse for Dede that he is injured because he didn't even play the game, so where was the injury from? The medical team confirmed it, but I'm not sure he is injured. He left out of anger and the medical team covered up to save him from backlash."

Black Stars drew 1-1 with Angola in Luanda on Monday to remain unbeaten in the qualifiers.