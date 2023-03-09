AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot returns to Ghana squad ahead of Angola clash

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot will be making a return to the Black Stars team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola later this month.

Wollacot missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury few weeks to the tournament, having playing a key role in Ghana's qualification.

The English-born goalie is fully fit and he is expected to return to the sticks when Ghana faces Angola on March 25 in the first leg of the double-header.

Another player returning to the team is Joseph Painstil of KRC Genk while Richard Ofori remains out due to injury.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Alidu Seidu and Elisha Owusu are all out after suffering various injuries.

Coach Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad for the encounter.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)