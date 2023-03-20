AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton begins Ghana adventure

Chris Hughton has finally arrived in Ghana to begin work as Black Stars coach.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss touched down over the weekend and made a stop at the funeral of former Ghana winger Christian Atsu.

He immediately moved to Kumasi, where he will be unveiled on Monday before the Black Stars' AFCON qualifiers later this week against Angola.

Hughton was confirmed head coach of the team last month, but his arrival was delayed due to the passing of his father, Willie Hughton, who was buried last week.

Following his unveiling, Hughton will hold his first training with the players on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old has named a 25-man squad for the AFCON qualifier against Angola, with the likes of Majeed Ashimeru and Joseph Paintsil making a return to the team.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras on Thursday before travelling to Luanda for the second leg in four days time.

The Black Stars sit top of Group E, same on points with Angola after two games.