AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton bemoans 'difficult pitch' after disappointing result against Madagascar

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton says the pitch at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo appeared to have an effect on how theBlack Stars fared in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, against Madagascar on Sunday.

Ghana were a win away from securing their place in the 2023 AFCON tournament but failed to find the back of the net with a performance many have described as disappointing including Chris Hughton.

The team still have a chance to make it as they lead the table with nine points after five matches with Angola and the Central Africa Republic both in contention for a place in Oivory Coast next year.

While Hughton admitted the team's inability to create chances as well as score them, he raised concerns about the pitch which he feels had a negative impact on the flow of play.

“We are very disappointed. We came here with an attitude and a mindset to win but to win any football match, you need to score goals and we found it difficult today.

"The pitch is difficult, it’s a very uneven pitch but it’s the same for both teams…the fact that we didn’t score is the most disappointing thing,” he stated.

“Our strategy for the next match is to win. We are playing at home. We know we have to get a result. Obviously, it’s a game we know the consequences if we don’t win,” he added.