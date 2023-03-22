AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton confident of massive support for Black Stars ahead of Angola clash

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed confidence that fans will turn up in their numbers to support his side in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Angola on Thursday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Hughton emphasized the importance of having a vocal and passionate crowd to spur the team on.

“It’s a very passionate support, it’s a very vocal support, and any team that wants to do well wants a big crowd behind them. This I’m quite sure will happen. Whatever the numbers are I know they are very vocal crowd,” said Hughton.

The coach further stated, "We know as a team, and as the players, we have the responsibility to return this and the supporters must enjoy what they see. I can never guarantee the results but mostly they will see a team that is giving everything to get the result.”

The Black Stars will aim to secure a crucial victory against Angola in their quest to qualify for the AFCON tournament. The match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT.