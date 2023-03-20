AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton excited for first assignment as Ghana's new coach

Former Premier League manager Chris Hughton is relishing his new opportunity as the head coach of Ghana.

Hughton was appointed in February, succeeding Otto Addo who was in charge of the team from March last year until their group stage elimination at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton, who has previously managed Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest, is excited to take on the challenge of leading one of Africa's football powerhouses.

Hughton's first assignment with Ghana will be in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against Angola on March 23. The match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Four days later, the two teams will meet again in Luanda for the second leg of their qualifying tie.

Hughton will be looking to use his experience and tactical acumen to guide Ghana to success in the tournament.

With a talented squad of players at his disposal, he will be hoping to lead the team to their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title next year if qualification is achieved.