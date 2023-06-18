AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton focuses on securing win against Central African Republic after Madagascar draw

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has emphasised the importance of strategizing for a victory in Ghana's final match against the Central African Republic in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Hughton expressed his disappointment after the team's recent draw in the penultimate qualifier against Madagascar in Antananarivo.

In a post-match interview, Hughton shared his determination to approach the final Group E match of the qualifiers with a winning mindset.

The coach highlighted the significance of playing at home and acknowledged the potential consequences of not securing a victory.

"Our strategy for the next match is to win. We are playing at home. We know we have to win. We are aware of the consequences if we don't win. We will be ready for the game in September. Our mindset is to win this game [against Madagascar]," stated Hughton.

Currently sitting atop Group E with 9 points, Ghana maintains a favourable position in the qualifiers. However, the coach remains aware of the tight competition from Angola and the Central African Republic, who follow closely with 8 and 7 points, respectively.

As Ghana prepare for their crucial match against the Central African Republic, Hughton and his team are focused on their ultimate objective: securing a win and advancing to the 2023 AFCON tournament.

The coach's determination reflects the team's commitment to delivering a strong performance in front of their home crowd.