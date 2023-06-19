AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton hoping for the return of injured players ahead of final qualifier

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is hoping for the immediate recovery of the players who missed the team's clash against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2023 AFCON after a goalless draw with the Barea on Sunday at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

They however have a lifeline in their last match against Central African Republic which will come off in September in Ghana.

The veteran coach is therefore counting on the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed salisu and Tariq Lamptey to return in good shape for the crucial encounter.

Baba Abdul Rahman, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh, are also nursing varied degrees of injuries as well as Gideon Mensah who was ruled out very late.

"Our strategy for the next match is to win. We are playing at home. We know we have to get the result and obviously, it’s a game we know the consequences if we don’t win. From here, we have a break," he said after the game.

"The players will have to go back to their clubs and they will start preseason and we will be ready for the game in September. We have some players missing today so hopefully, those players will be available in September.

"We will be going into another difficult game against Central African Republic and we have to win," he added.

Ghana still lead Group E with nine points followed by Angola who have eight as well as Central African Republic with seven points.

Madagascar will be playing for pride in their last game against Angola as they lie bottom of the group with two points with no chance of qualifying.